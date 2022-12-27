Home Entertainment Hindi

Family, colleagues bid goodbye to actor Tunisha Sharma; last rites performed in Mumbai

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

FuneralTunisha Sharma

21-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of one of her TV shows on December 24, 2022. (Photos | PTI/ Instagram)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: The last rites of 21-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma broke down when her last rites were being performed, and she was seen inconsolable.

Actors Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of the late actor.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

(Photo | ANI)

She had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, the actress was found hanging inside, police had said. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

"Sheezan told the police he and Tunisha were in a relationship which lasted for three months as they found it was not working out. He told us there was an age gap between the two as Sheezan was 27 years old and Tunisha was 21 years old," a police official told PTI.

Sheezan was remanded in police custody for four days by a court in Vasai in Palghar district.

Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor's mother accused Sheezan Khan of cheating on her daughter and breaking his promise to marry her. Vanita Sharma claimed Sheezan broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her.

The late actress' mother Vanita Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

