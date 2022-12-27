Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakul Preet Singh mourns demise of her pet dog Blossom

Soon after she shared the pictures fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rakul with her dog Blossom.

Rakul with her dog Blossom.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday mourned the demise of her pet dog Blossom.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Blossom you came into our lives 16 years back and blossomed us with so much love and joy.. I have grown up with you .. We will miss you a lot .. You lived a good life and iam glad u didn't suffer pain Rest In Peace boshiiiii .. stay blessed wherever you are."

In the posts, Rakul shared some adorable throwback pictures with her pet dog.

Rakul was last seen in the comedy film 'Thank God' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in RSVP's upcoming film 'Chhatriwali' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform, Zee5. A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, 'Chhatriwali' is headlined by Rakul who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.

Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

Talking about her role, Rakul earlier said, "For me every film of mine has been special but Chhatriwali is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message. This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness of the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, Chhatriwali."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a project alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor. 

