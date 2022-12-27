Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan turns 57; police lathicharge unruly fans outside actor's home

Salman greeted an ecstatic crowd as he asked them to maintain order; he was accompanied by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who also waved at the public.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

SalmanKhanBirthday

Actor Salman Khan greets fans on his 57th birthday on December 27, 2022. (Photos | ANI/PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday and his fans, it seemed, were in full party mode with hundreds of people gathering outside his Bandra home through the day, waiting patiently for their 'bhaijaan' to come out to acknowledge their greetings.

Around 6 pm, just before dusk set in, he obliged, stepping out in his balcony, folding his hands to say 'namaste', doing a 'salaam' and then waving much to the delight of the crowds, some who were carrying life-size cut-outs and others who breached barricades in their excitement.

The actor's admirers started assembling outside Galaxy Apartments from early hours of the day and by evening the swelling crowd transformed into a sea of people waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Fans, who welcomed their favourite star with loud cheers, carried his life-size cut-outs, while others held up 'Happy Birthday' posters.

To add to the celebratory mood, they also released red-coloured balloons.

Police personnel were stationed outside the building for crowd control as fans waited behind the barricades. After the star left, some of the fans breached the barricades following which the police resorted to lathicharge.

Dressed in powder blue T-shirt and denims, Salman greeted an ecstatic crowd as he asked them to maintain order.

He was accompanied by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who also waved at the public.

"Thank you all," the superstar posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of him greeting the crowd.

Salman rang in his birthday with close family and friends on Monday night at a party hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma at the Khar residence.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan during his 57th birthday party celebration hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, at her residence, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos | ANI)

The couple had organised a combined celebration for their daughter Ayat Sharma, who turned three, and the Bollywood star.

The party was attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Warda Nadiadwala, Ramesh Taurani and Iulia Vantur.

Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan at the birthday party hosted by Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. (Photos | ANI/PTI)

The star-studded night was lit up by the visuals of "Karan Arjun" co-stars Salman and Shah Rukh sharing a warm hug as the latter left the party in the early hours of Tuesday.

Family members, including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were present.

Salman also celebrated his special day with the paparazzi stationed outside the party venue by cutting a cake.

On the work front, Salman will make a special appearance in Marathi film "Ved", starring Riteish and Genelia.

He will also make a cameo in Shah Rukh's much-anticipated spy movie "Pathaan", set to arrive in theatres on January 25.

Salman's first major standalone release in over two years will be "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", scheduled to come out on Eid next year.

He will follow it up with the third installment in his "Tiger" franchise slated to hit the cinemas on Diwali.

According to trade analyst Akshaye Rathi, industry insiders are hopeful both "Tiger 3" and "Kisi Ka Bhai" will give a much-needed boost to the Hindi film exhibition sector.

"I have a lot of confidence in 'Tiger 3'. It's an urban action film," Rathi told PTI, adding that producers Yash Raj Films will do a "great job" with the franchise. Salman Khan on his day with the right kind of film is one of the biggest stars we have at the box office," he said.

