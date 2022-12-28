2022 in Review: Hindi Cinema's Breakout Talents 

By Express News Service

It was a fascinating year for Hindi cinema and web series. While the old guard continued to stand tall, albeit, in spurts, it was the chance for the young brigade to find their place under the spotlight. And while all of them tried, here are some of the year's brightest talents from Hindi cinema and OTT who managed to leave a strong impression

Maniesh Paul (actor, Jugjugg Jeeyo)

A popular TV host and comedian, Maniesh Paul has been doing bit parts in Hindi films for a while. His 2013 debut, Micky Virus, went largely unsung—something that is corrected by his extended comic turn in this year's Jugjugg Jeeyo. In a succession of blingy, outlandish outfits, Manish delivered the laughs in this brassy family dramedy. His description of Anil Kapoor's resurgent libido—“ab papaji bare ho rahe hai”—is truly hilarious.

Jasmeet K Reen (director, Darlings)

Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut Darlings is the only good Hindi film this year that is not all soft edges. The film, packaged as a noirish crime comedy, takes its time delineating the patterns of abuse. Jasmeet has a keen eye for casting and production design. It will be interesting to see what she does next—maybe helm a sprawling hinterland web series with a women-led cast.

Achint Thakkar (composer, Monica, O My Darling)

Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling is indubitably Soundtrack of the Year. Young composer Achint Thakkar — who also worked on Scam 1992 and Rocket Boys — offers an embarrassment of winners, from retro earworms like 'Bye Bye Adios' and 'Suno Jaane Jaan' to the sublime 'Farsh Pe Khade Khade'. Bollywood music directors have been looking backwards for years. Few have displayed such originality and heart.

Faisal Malik (actor, Panchayat S2)

In the first season of Panchayat, the gaily Faisal Malik, as 'up-pradhaan' Prahlad Pandey, is the banter buddy of Phulera regulars. By the end of season 2, Faisal, best known for his role as the portly cop in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, brings an ominous stillness to the series’ general frolic. You don’t want to be there when the laughter stops.

Mouni Roy (actor, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Mouni Roy’s impassioned performance as Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s superhero fantasy epic is exemplary. As the primary antagonist, she holds her own in face-offs with seasoned actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. She brings conviction to a part that revels in comic-book villainy. We hope her fiery red eyes make a reappearance in Part Two.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

