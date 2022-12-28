GV Prakash records new songs for Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake   

By Express News Service

It is already known that the critically acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with actor Akshay Kumar starring in it. The remake, which is yet to get a name, will also be helmed by Sudha Kongara, with GV Prakash composing the music.

Posting an update about the film, the composer shared songs for the Hindi version, will be new and the recording is underway. Soorarai Pottru is based on the events that took place in GR Gopinath’s life. He is the founder of Simplify Deccan, a low cost airline. In the film, Suriya plays a man who aspires to build a low cost airline, as he meets with obstacles on his way. The Hindi adaptation has Akshay Kumar reprising the role of Suriya and Radhika Madan playing the role of Aparna Balamurali.

