Jharkhand actress shot dead in West Bengal while trying to thwart robbery bid

By Online Desk

A small time actress was shot dead during a highway robbery attempt in West Bengal on Wednesday, reports said.

The victim has been identified as Riya Kumari, a youtuber and actress.

Riya Kumari of Jharkhand, her producer-husband Prakash Kumar and their two-year-old daughter were on their way to Kolkata when a gang attacked them.

A report said that the family was passing through National Highway 16 by car when Prakash Kumar stopped the car to relieve himself. At the moment, a gang confronted Prakash Kumar and attacked him in a bid to rob his belongings. When his wife rushed to his rescue, the gang shot her and fled.

Kumar rushed his wife to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the report said. 

