Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'

Published: 28th December 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview at the Red Sea International Film Festival which concluded earlier this month, revealed that he wants to do a film like the 1994 Jean Reno-starrer Leon: The Professional.

Talking to Lebanese TV presenter and journalist Raya Abirached on the sidelines of the festival, SRK said, “After this (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki) I want to do a film like Leon. Not Leon, a film like Leon. An older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard and grey hair. I don’t know.”

The actor added that he wants to do “everything”. “I want to do everything. Good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year is very interesting because I have done Pathaan which is the action film I came here to do 31 years ago, so hopefully at 57, I still look like I’ll carry it off,” he said.

Shah Rukh also spoke about how, when he started out, he wanted to do an action film with Aditya Chopra but was instead offered Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

SRK further said that Aditya never made an action film after that, and so when he was offered Pathaan, he jumped on the opportunity. “I worked out, built a body and they didn’t want any of it. They said you just come and do cool action, you are easy. I worked very hard for it. I think it’s an over the top, outstanding action film,” he said. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25. 

