'Woman Desi' song from 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' out

The song, a fusion of modern and desi beats, is composed by Amit Trivedi and voiced by Arjun Kanungo, Bhoomi Trivedi and Aasa Singh. The lyrics are by Shelle.

Published: 28th December 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the song 'Woman Desi' in the upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat starring Alaya F.

A still from the song 'Woman Desi' in the upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat starring Alaya F. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F and Karan Mehta on Tuesday launched the song Woman Desi from their upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat at the Mood Indigo festival at IIT Mumbai. 

In the music video of Woman Desi, we find Alaya and Karan's characters at a club. The latter plays a disc jockey in the film. 

“I am really excited to launch Woman Desi at Mood Indigo because Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and its youthful music and vibe has a very strong connection with young audiences," Anurag shared. "Their reaction to the tracks cements our belief of bringing them unique content that speaks to them in the language and manner they best understand and connect with.”

The full audio album of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat album is out now along with the music video of the track, Woman Desi

The film was recently screened at the Marrakech International Film Festival. It's described as a new-age romance centred on Gen-Z. It is slated to release in India on February 3, 2023. 

