It's a wrap for Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva'

Actors Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa at the shooting of 'Apurva'.

Actors Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa at the shooting of 'Apurva'. (Photo | Tara Sutaria Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The shooting of 'Apurva' has come to an end. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, 'Apurva' stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Announcing the wrap, Cine1 Studios took to Instagram and wrote, "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva."

The post is accompanied by a few pictures from the sets. In the image, the cast and crew is seen sharing smiles.

'Apurva' revolves around a woman (Sutaria), who survives a dangerous night, ''using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death''.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her

