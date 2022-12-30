Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Mili' now streaming on Netflix

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor starrer survivalist-thriller Mili is now streaming on Netflix. The film was released in theatres on November 4.

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Milli is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The original starred Anna Ben and was also helmed by Xavier.

Taking to Instagram, Xavier made the announcement. Sharing a poster of the film he wrote, “Mili now streaming on @netflix_in”

The film couldn’t perform at the box office and managed to mint just over Rs 2 crore. It was made at a budget of about Rs 30 crore. Critics, however, praised the film, especially Janhvi Kapoor’s performance.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Janhvi Kapoor starrer survivalist-thriller Mili is now streaming on Netflix. The film was released in theatres on November 4. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Milli is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The original starred Anna Ben and was also helmed by Xavier. Taking to Instagram, Xavier made the announcement. Sharing a poster of the film he wrote, “Mili now streaming on @netflix_in” The film couldn’t perform at the box office and managed to mint just over Rs 2 crore. It was made at a budget of about Rs 30 crore. Critics, however, praised the film, especially Janhvi Kapoor’s performance. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)