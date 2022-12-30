Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Mili' now streaming on Netflix

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Milli is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The original starred Anna Ben and was also helmed by Xavier.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the survivalist-thriller 'Mili'.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the survivalist-thriller 'Mili'.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer survivalist-thriller Mili is now streaming on Netflix. The film was released in theatres on November 4.

Taking to Instagram, Xavier made the announcement. Sharing a poster of the film he wrote, “Mili now streaming on @netflix_in”

The film couldn’t perform at the box office and managed to mint just over Rs 2 crore. It was made at a budget of about Rs 30 crore. Critics, however, praised the film, especially Janhvi Kapoor’s performance.

