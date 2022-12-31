Home Entertainment Hindi

Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

The 27-year-old actor was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide.

Published: 31st December 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tunisha Sharma

Television actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a television serial. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday remanded actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, in 14-day judicial custody.

Khan was produced before a magistrate's court in Vasai after his police custody ended on Saturday.

The police custody had been extended by a day on Friday.

The magistrate remanded Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

The 27-year-old actor was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide.

A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25.

Sharma's mother has alleged that Khan had cheated and "used" her daughter.

She also claimed that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of and was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear a hijab.

ALSO READ | Forensic team visits TV show set, seizes actor's clothes, other belongings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunisha Sharma Tunisha Death Case Sheezan Khan
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp