Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan to play the lead in 'Love Today' Hindi remake

It is also reported that the film's rights in the language has been acquired by Boney and it will be directed by Varun's father and director David Dhawan.

Published: 31st December 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Varun Dhawan has been speculated to play the lead in the Hindi version of Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil blockbuster Love Today. It is also reported that the film's rights in the language has been acquired by Boney and it will be directed by Varun's father and director David Dhawan. 

Love Today, co-starring Ivana, Sathyaraj and Radikaa, was also dubbed and released in Telugu. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions were well-received by the audience. The film had its digital premiere on Netflix on December 2.

Love Today is a comedy-drama that follows the madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones and begins to unearth bitter truths about each other. 

Besides the audience lapping up the film, Pradeep also earned appreciation from within the industry. Superstars Rajinikanth and Simbu were among the many who lauded the young actor-director and his team for the success.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan  Love Today Hindi remake Pradeep Ranganathan
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anonymous User
    As usual the Hindi folks are coming to ruin good Tamil movies
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp