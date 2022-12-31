Varun Dhawan to play the lead in 'Love Today' Hindi remake

By Express News Service

Actor Varun Dhawan has been speculated to play the lead in the Hindi version of Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil blockbuster Love Today. It is also reported that the film's rights in the language has been acquired by Boney and it will be directed by Varun's father and director David Dhawan.

Love Today, co-starring Ivana, Sathyaraj and Radikaa, was also dubbed and released in Telugu. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions were well-received by the audience. The film had its digital premiere on Netflix on December 2.

Love Today is a comedy-drama that follows the madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones and begins to unearth bitter truths about each other.

Besides the audience lapping up the film, Pradeep also earned appreciation from within the industry. Superstars Rajinikanth and Simbu were among the many who lauded the young actor-director and his team for the success.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

