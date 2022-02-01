STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alaya F reminiscing her journey on 'Jawaani Jaaneman' two-year anniversary

Alaya F has completed two years as an actor. Her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago on this day.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Alaya Furniturewalla, known by her stage name Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewalla, known by her stage name Alaya F

By Express News Service

Alaya F has completed two years as an actor. Her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago on this day. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles. 

Sharing her happiness, Alaya said in a statement, “It’s incredible to think that my debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago now. It will always be such a special movie to me, not only because it was my first but because I was so lucky to be working with people that were so talented, so kind and so generous. I have only fond, happy memories when I look back at the whole journey. Saif Sir, Tabu ma’am, Jayu sir, Nitin sir, Pooja entertainment, everyone made me feel heard and appreciated and it enabled me to learn so much and grow so much”.

Reminiscing the journey, Alaya shared, “I think we were one of the last films to come out before the lockdown. Still, I do feel blessed that I got my chance to be in theatres and for the film to run its course and all the other things that followed. But sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid lockdown”.

She added, “Even after it released, the response I got from the industry and audiences was so heartwarming and so motivating”. Alaya has Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan and UTurn in her slate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alaya F Debut film Jawaani Jaanema Bollywood
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp