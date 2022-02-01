Alaya F reminiscing her journey on 'Jawaani Jaaneman' two-year anniversary

By Express News Service

Alaya F has completed two years as an actor. Her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago on this day. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

Sharing her happiness, Alaya said in a statement, “It’s incredible to think that my debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago now. It will always be such a special movie to me, not only because it was my first but because I was so lucky to be working with people that were so talented, so kind and so generous. I have only fond, happy memories when I look back at the whole journey. Saif Sir, Tabu ma’am, Jayu sir, Nitin sir, Pooja entertainment, everyone made me feel heard and appreciated and it enabled me to learn so much and grow so much”.

Reminiscing the journey, Alaya shared, “I think we were one of the last films to come out before the lockdown. Still, I do feel blessed that I got my chance to be in theatres and for the film to run its course and all the other things that followed. But sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid lockdown”.

She added, “Even after it released, the response I got from the industry and audiences was so heartwarming and so motivating”. Alaya has Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan and UTurn in her slate.