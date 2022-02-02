STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' to hit theatres on March 4 

"Jhund" features Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

Published: 02nd February 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Jhund'.

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Jhund'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After multiple delays due to COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's sports drama "Jhund" will be theatrically released on March 4.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry".

Produced by T-Series, "Jhund" features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

Bachchan took to Twitter Wednesday and shared a new poster of the film.

"Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai (Get ready to compete with this group! Our team is coming) #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you," the 79-year-old wrote.

"Jhund" was first announced to open in cinemas in 2020 and then later in June 2021, but was pushed both the times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

