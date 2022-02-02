Himanee Bhatia’s short film Roommates to hit MX Player

By Express News Service

Himanee Bhatia stars in an upcoming short film titled The Roommates. The short, a horror story, will release on MX Player.

Himanee put the team together and the camera was operated by her mother. Speaking about the venture, Himanee shares, “This film was shot as a passion project when Covid had just set in, with all my projects delayed. This is my first short film under my production, Himanee Bhatia Films. I hired a camera, which was operated by my mother. The script, costumes, lighting everything was done by me.”

The Roommates is a psychological horror about a young girl, Gayatri, who hears strange noises and has supernatural experiences. She calls a mysterious friend, Tara, to come by to help her out. “Through the film, we discover how past experiences often make the scariest stories,” Himanee adds.