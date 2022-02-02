Raashii Khanna: 'Rudra' is a dream project for me

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raashii Khanna, who is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', co-starring Ajay Devgn, poured her heart out expressing gratitude for the phenomenal response for her web debut.

Recently, the trailer of 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' was launched on the internet, offering insights into the crime thriller show.

Talking about her debut, Raashii shares, "'Rudra' is a dream project for me, not only because I am making my digital debut with the show but also because I've been bestowed with an opportunity to work with a celebrated actor like Ajay Devgn.

She added: "The premise and concept of the show is dark and gritty which is not a very easy genre and especially for me, it has been extremely challenging. As an actor, it has been an extremely enriching and rewarding experience to be a part of the show."

"The response to the trailer has been really overwhelming as the audience has poured their love on me in just a few glimpses, I can't wait for the audience to watch the entire show."

Creating an uproar across quarters, Raashii has been marking her presence all over with a streak of projects lined up.

While the actress has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii is currently shooting for her South venture with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow.

The actress forays into the digital space with Applause Entertainment's Rudra, making an explosive entry on OTT.

Apart from 'Rudra', Raashii Khanna is also gearing up for Raj and DK's next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.