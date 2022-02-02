STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to resume 'Tiger 3' shoot on weekend

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also fly to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film from February 14.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bharat featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan used for representational purposes.

A still from Bharat featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan used for representational purposes.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' from Saturday in Mumbai.

In addition, the two will also fly to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film from February 14 as the third wave slows down across the country.

As per a source, "Salman will resume the last big schedule of the film from this Saturday at YRF and then the biggest on-screen pair in Indian cinema, Salman-Katrina will shoot the crucial Delhi schedule from February 14th onwards."

"YRF is going to maintain supremely strict covid protocols as they have been following since the pandemic started. Salman and Katrina will mostly be travelling to Delhi on February 12 or 13 morning."

The source further reveals, "YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates."

"Knowing them, they must have prepared themselves to a T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 Tiger 3 shooting Salman Katrina
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp