Ajay Devgn unveils his first look poster from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The much-awaited magnum opus marks Devgn's reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn, right, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has unveiled his first look poster on Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Devgn shared the look of his character from the film.

Posing in front of a blue-coloured vintage car, Ajay's character emerges as confident, dressed in off-white pants, paired with a grey blazer and crisp shirt.

His look is completed with a pair of dark shades and a dark-brown cap.

Further, he wrote, "Apni pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022."

The much-awaited magnum opus marks Devgn's reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their iconic movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

