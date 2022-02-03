STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' renewed for second season

Netflix India has renewed Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for a second season.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

A still from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Netflix India has renewed Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for a second season. The show, a romantic thriller, stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi. Supporting players Saurabh Sukhla and Anantvijay Joshi (Golden) will also return in season 2.

Tahir tweeted, “Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. (That day news arrived Yeh Kaali Kaali Akhein’s new season is coming and I was overjoyed) Sorry, just practising Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is written and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The story follows Vikrant (Tahir), an engineering graduate who is stalked by and eventually forced to marry, a politician’s daughter. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Vikrant’s plans coming a cropper and Purva (Anchal Singh) getting abducted.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Netflix Yeh Kaali Kaali Tahir Raj Bhasin Anchal Singh
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp