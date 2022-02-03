'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' renewed for second season

By Express News Service

Netflix India has renewed Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for a second season. The show, a romantic thriller, stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi. Supporting players Saurabh Sukhla and Anantvijay Joshi (Golden) will also return in season 2.

Tahir tweeted, “Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. (That day news arrived Yeh Kaali Kaali Akhein’s new season is coming and I was overjoyed) Sorry, just practising Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is written and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The story follows Vikrant (Tahir), an engineering graduate who is stalked by and eventually forced to marry, a politician’s daughter. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Vikrant’s plans coming a cropper and Purva (Anchal Singh) getting abducted.

