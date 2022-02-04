STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza to star in Hindi film 'Mister Mummy'

'Mister Mummy' revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts, read the synopsis.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza on Friday announced they will be seen together in a Hindi film, titled “Mister Mummy”.

The comedy-drama is directed by “Bunty Aur Babli” director Shaad Ali and backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

"Mister Mummy" revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama, expect the unexpected from this labor of love, read the official synopsis of the movie shared by the makers.

Taking to Instagram, Deshmukh, 43, shared the news about the new movie along with a series of posters, in which he flaunting a baby bump.

"A comedy-drama is here to knock your doors with a good news, welcoming the laughter soon #MisterMummy @geneliad #ShaadAli @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @hecticcinema @siva_ananth @shivchanana,”" he captioned the post.

D'Souza, 34, also shared the same posters and wrote, "“A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy."

The real-life couple made their acting debut together in 2003 romantic-drama “Tujhe Meri Kasam”, and later featured in films such as "Masti" and "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya".

Deshmukh and D'Souza are also set to star in upcoming Marathi movie "Ved”.

The film marks the directorial debut of Deshmukh and acting debut of D'Souza in Marathi cinema.

