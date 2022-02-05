STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever'

Alia posted a picture on her Instagram story featuring Ranbir and Alia in two different images doing a namaste pose from the film as their backs are towards the camera.

Published: 05th February 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has called actor Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever' after he was pictured copying her signature pose from the upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia posted a picture on her Instagram story shared by one of her fan clubs. It features Ranbir and Alia in two different images doing a namaste pose from the film as their backs are towards the camera.

On the image, she wrote: "Best Boyfriend Ever'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Gangubai Kathiawadi Kamathipura Mafia Queens Of Mumbai
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp