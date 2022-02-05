Ileana D'Cruz: I am celebrating every inch, every curve

By IANS

Actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture of herself in a red bikini and has talked about body positivity as she says she is celebrating every inch and curve.



Ileana posted the picture of herself on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her curves. She even talked about how she deleted applications that make one look 'toned' and 'slimmer'.



The actress wrote alongside the powerful picture: "So easy to get sucked into apps that get you alter body so effortlessly to make you look 'slimmer','more toned' etc etc. Proud of the fact that I've deleted those apps and chosen this instead."



"This is me and I am celebrating every inch, every curve, all of me."



Ileana will next be seen in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.



She also has a film with Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. It is a romantic comedy-drama film.