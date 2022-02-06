STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Lata Mangeshkar's death, Hema Malini calls February 6 'a dark day'

Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini penned an emotional note in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Published: 06th February 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Hema Malini

Bollywood actress Hema Malini (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Hema Malini is deeply grieving the loss of Lata Mangeshkar.

"Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual," she tweeted.

Hema Malini feels fortunate to have worked with Lata Mangeshkar.

"LataMangeshkar is such a big artist & personality. I've worked in 200 films and I'm lucky to have performed on the hit songs she sang. No one can sing like her, she was very special. Her passing away is very saddening," she said.

Hema Malini has featured in several iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar such as 'Tune O Rangeele', 'Na Jane Kya Hua', 'Mere Naseeb Mein', and 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan' among others. 

