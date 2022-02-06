STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan on Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Voice of a million centuries has left us

Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.

Published: 06th February 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Describing Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries", megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend who passed away on Sunday.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.

"She has left us. The voice of a million centuries has left us. Her voice resounds now in the Heavens !" he wrote.

"Prayers for calm and peace .." the 79-year-old actor added.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Lata Mangeshkar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp