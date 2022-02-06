STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Chhattisgarh government announces two-day mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar

The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.

Published: 06th February 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File | PTI)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced state mourning for two days in honour of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away early today.

The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.

No entertainment/cultural programmes will be organised at the government level. Due to the state mourning, there will be no cultural programmes of any kind in the Science College ground of Raipur this evening.

Earlier, the Centre decided to accord a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday.

"During State Mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Chhattisgarh State Mourning
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp