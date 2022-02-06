STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

From minor acting roles to melody queen: How Lata Mangeshkar entered films

Mangeshkar was named Hema at her birth but her parents had later renamed her as Lata after a female character named Latika, from her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar's play 'Bhaaw Bandhan'.

Published: 06th February 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Before she ruled the Indian music circuit, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the film industry as an actor playing smaller parts to support her family after her father's death.

Mangeshkar was named Hema at her birth but her parents had later renamed her as Lata after a female character named Latika, from her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar's play 'Bhaaw Bandhan'.

Not many people know that at the age of five, the singing legend had started to work as an actress in her father's musical plays in the Marathi language.

In his Hindi biography on Mangeshkar, writer Yatindra Mishra recalls the singer's debut on stage.

"Father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar's drama company 'Balwant Sangeet Mandali' staged a play -'Soubhadra', based on the story of Arjun and Subhadra.

Pandit Deenanath played the role of Arjun while nine-year-old Lata played Narad," he wrote in 'Lata: Sur Gatha'.

Before the start of the play, the young Lata told her father that she would get 'once more' from the audience like he always did. And Lata delivered on her promise. She later played Krishna in her father's production of 'Gurukul'.

In 1942, when Mangeshkar's father had died of heart disease, Master Vinayak Damodar Karnataki, film actor-director and a close friend of the Mangeshkar family, helped the Melody Queen start a career as an actress and singer.

Mangeshkar had sung a Marathi song 'Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari', which was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for Vasant Joglekar's Marathi movie 'Kiti Hasaal' in 1942 but unfortunately the song was dropped from the final cut.

Master Vinayak had offered Mangeshkar a small role in a Marathi movie 'Pahili Mangalaa-gaur' and also made her sing a song 'Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai'.

When Mangeshkar moved to Mumbai in 1945, she started taking lessons in music.

Mangeshkar got the opportunity to play a minor role along with her younger sister Asha Bhosle in Master Vinayak's first Hindi-language movie, 'Badi Maa' in 1945.

In the film, she also sang a bhajan, 'Maata Tere Charnon Mein'.

While acting was the need of the hour, she took up small roles in Marathi films like heroine's sister, hero's sister, she never liked putting on make-up and working in front of the camera.

"I started out as an actress. But I never used to like acting. I used to work with Master Vinayak.

I acted in films but I never enjoyed it as I was very small. I used to hate putting on make-up and having to laugh and cry in front of the camera. All this while I used to love singing. I was attracted to it since childhood," Mangeshkar told new channel NDTV in 2008.

Then in 1947, Master Vinayak passed away and their drama company, Praful Pictures, was shut down.

"I started playback singing after that," she added.

Music director Ghulam Haider gave her her first major break with the song "Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora", lyrics by Nazim Panipati in the movie Majboor (1948), which became her first big breakthrough film hit.

Then came "Aayega Aanewaala," a song in the movie Mahal (1949), composed by music director Khemchand Prakash and picturised on actor Madhubala.

The song went on to become one of her first major hits and what followed, as they say, is history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar career Yatindra Mishra Asha Bhosle
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp