Musical fraternity mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Published: 06th February 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: As legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, several known names from the music fraternity took to social media and expressed their grief over the national loss.

Music maestro AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him with Lata ji. In her remembrance, he captioned the photo as, "Love, respect and prayers."

Popular playback singer Shaan also shared an Insta post which had a couple of photos of him with the late legend and wrote, "She was Heaven Sent to us so we would know what the Voice of God sounds like .. voice of Maa Saraswati .. Voice of Divinity .. Thanks to my Father, I've had the good fortune of getting her affections and blessings through all these years .."

Jasleen Royal shared an old monochrome picture of Lata ji, in which she could be seen sitting in front of a mic and smiling. In the post's caption Jasleen left a heart emoji.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "Rest in peace Lata Didi. Legendary artist," alongside a photo of the late singer.

Gurdas Maan remembered the singer by posting a picture of Lata ji from her younger days and penned, "Forever The Greatest Of All Time."

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure. The 92-year-old singer had been hospitalised on January 8 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19.

The singer had been recovering, however, yesterday her condition had deteriorated again and she had to be put on ventilator support. She was under medical observation.

