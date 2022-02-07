STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar: What a wonderful childhood it was 

In an emotional post, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening, Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram.

Singing legends Lata Mangeshkar (R) and Asha Bhosle

Singing legends Lata Mangeshkar (R) and Asha Bhosle (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday remembered her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and posted a childhood picture of the duo, reminiscing the years they spent together.

In an emotional post, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening, Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo featured a young Lata Mangeshkar, with a flower in her hair, sitting with Asha.

"Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the (What a wonderful childhood it was).

Didi and I," the 88-year-old singer wrote.

In a career spanning eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with Asha for over 50 duets, including popular songs like "Main Chali Main Chali" from "Padosan", "Mann Kyon Behka Re" from "Utsav" and "Band ho Mutthi To Laakh Ki" from "Dharam-Veer".

Lata Mangeshkar, the eldest of the five siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath -- passed away on Sunday morning following COVID related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted over 28 days ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and the entertainment industry present at the icon's funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the funeral.

