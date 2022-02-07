STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kamal Haasan pays tribute to 'queen of music' from Indore

The actor, who is also a singer himself, paid tribute to the legend on Twitter late on Sunday night.

Published: 07th February 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The actor also posted a picture of him with Ilaiyaraaja, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar that was clicked during the making of his superhit film, 'Sathya'. (Photo/ Twitter)

The actor also posted a picture of him with Ilaiyaraaja, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar that was clicked during the making of his superhit film, 'Sathya'. (Photo/ Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan paid rich tributes to singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, saying she overcame barriers of language through her music and mesmerised hearts.

The actor, who is also a singer himself, paid tribute to the legend on Twitter late on Sunday night.

In Tamil, Kamal said, "Lata Mangeshkar, using her music, overcame barriers of language, to mesmerise hearts.

"She has left behind thousands of songs in the air which when listened to are bound to trigger emotions and feelings.

"That she has sung songs that cannot be destroyed by time in Tamil and Hindi films that I have acted in is a fact of which I am proud. My respects to the queen of music from Indore."

The actor also posted a picture of him with Ilaiyaraaja, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar that was clicked during the making of his superhit film, 'Sathya'.

Interestingly, 'Valai Osai...', the song that Lata Mangeshkar sang with Balasubrahmanyam in the film, was a superhit and is considered a classic. It is considered to be one of the finest compositions of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Tribute Lata Mangeshkar queen
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp