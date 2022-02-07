STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lata Mangeshkar's ashes collected by her nephew Adinath from Shivaji Park

Published: 07th February 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites being performed in Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were collected on Monday by her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar from Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where the legendary singer was cremated yesterday with full state honours.

Her ashes had been placed in a red cloth, which Aditnath was seen carrying. In Hindu tradition, the deceased person's ashes are collected in an earthen pot and consigned to the holy river.

The iconic singer's cremation was attended by several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The Central government announced two days of state mourning during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

