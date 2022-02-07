Lata Mangeshkar's doctor speaks about singer's final moments: 'She had a smile on her face'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital, where Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday, spoke about the late legendary singer and how even in her final moments she had a smile on her face.

Dr Samdani, who had been treating her for the past three years said, "Whenever Lata ji's health deteriorated, I would have treated her, but this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though we continued our efforts but eventually we could not save her."

He further revealed that when the singer was admitted she always used to say that "everyone should be looked after equally." Also, "she was always ready to take whatever treatment was necessary for her and never refrained from it," he said.

Talking about Lata Ji's simple nature, Dr Samdani, continued, "I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet much with anyone."

"Ever since I have been treating her, Lata didi used to talk very little and didn't speak much. However, God had different plans for her and she left all of us forever," he added.

The legend passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Lata Ji had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Lata Ji is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.