Reality check: Sushil Pandey talks about his latest outing, ‘Human’

Sushil, who plays the father of Vishal in the show, finds himself fighting for justice when his son becomes a part of a massive medical racket.

Behind the scenes

By Express News Service

Known for his roles in films such as Article 15, Super 30, and the web series Inside Edge 3, Sushil Pandey plays a pivotal role in Disney+ Hotstar’s Human. The medical drama, directed by Vipul A Shah and Mozez Singh, features Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal Jethwa. Sushil, who plays the father of Vishal in the show, finds himself fighting for justice when his son becomes a part of a massive medical racket. We catch up with the actor to find out more. Excerpts...

Tell us about your character.
In the show, I am playing Mangu’s father, who happens to be at the centre of the entire medicine-testing conspiracy. My character’s son gets trapped in this nexus just to earn a few bucks. But things go haywire, and how this family living below the poverty line of the society takes revenge is the crux of my show.

What made you want to be part of the show? 
Of course, the story! When Mukesh Chhabra’s casting team called me and narrated the story, I immediately thought that this plot deserved to be heard. I think it is sort of an eye-opener. It is something that common people don't know about. It is the dark side of the medical and pharma industry but very close to reality.

What was the biggest challenge while playing this character?
I think the biggest challenge was to adapt to the local dialect, as the story is based in Bhopal. Before the filming began, we trained with a local person and rehearsed our dialogues for about 15 days. 

What was your experience on the sets? 
We all had a great time working together. I have known Kirti for quite some time now. So it was fun. I met Shefali too, and though we don’t have scenes together in the series, I find her very sweet. 
Both the directors, Vipul and Mozez, are technically sound and made me feel comfortable on the sets.

What’s next?
I am currently working on three projects, Maharani 2, Anek, and Bheed. Maharani 2 is under production. The shoot for Bheed wrapped up in December, and Anek is also set to release at the end of March if everything goes well.‘Human’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

