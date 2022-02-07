STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Run Lola Run actress reacts to Taapsee’s Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a special message that the actor received from Franka Potente.

Still from Looop Lapeta ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a special message that the actor received from Franka Potente. Potente plays the lead role in the German film Run Lola Run, which has been adapted for Indian audiences as Looop Lapeta.  

In the video, Potente says, “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I’m honoured. I think it’s very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee. I’m sure you will be amazing and I can’t wait to see the film.”

Along with the video, Taapsee shared a caption that reads, “This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts.” Run Lola Run is a 1998 German experimental thriller. It follows a woman named Lola (played by Franka) who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend Manni.

Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin opposite Taapsee and it can be streamed on Netflix.

