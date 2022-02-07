STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' locked for Eid 2023

Published: 07th February 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is all set to release on Eid 2023.

A statement read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji, to release in cinemas on Eid 2023."

In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon.

It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

"Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" is directed by Farhad Samji.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama "Kick", which marked his directorial debut.

Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Tiger 3".

