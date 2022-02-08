STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's sorted: Kapil Sharma on reports of Akshay Kumar being upset with him

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma on Tuesday said "all is well" and he has "sorted" everything between him and Akshay Kumar, a day after reports emerged that the superstar refused to go on his show to promote his next film because he was miffed with the popular comedian.

There were reports that Kumar was upset with Sharma after he appeared on the comedian's "The Kapil Sharma Show" during the promotions of his last release "Atrangi Re".

During the episode, which aired in December 2021 on Sony TV, Sharma had joked about Kumar's much-talked-about interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- without taking the PM's name -- leaving the actor tongue-tied.

The report claimed the Bollywood star had requested the channel to refrain from airing the portion as he felt it made fun of the PM's Office, but the clip soon surfaced on social media and went viral.

Later, the actor reportedly decided he won't appear on the show to promote his upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey" Sharma took to Twitter and said it was just a miscommunication and the 54-year-old actor would indeed appear on the show.

"Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji (elder brother), I just spoke to paji and sorted all this," he wrote, adding "all is well".

"... and very soon we are meeting to shoot 'Bachchan Pandey' episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you," the comedian said.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Bachchan Pandey" also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 18.

