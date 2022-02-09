Hansal Mehta’s new series Scoop  begins shoot

By Express News Service

Hansal Mehta’s new series, Scoop, has gone into production. Co-created by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Scoop is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. Jigna was arrested in 2011 on accusations of instigating the murder of crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey by gangster Chhota Rajan’s men.

After spending nine months in prison, she was granted bail in 2012, and acquitted of all charges in 2017. The decision was upheld by the Bombay High Court in 2019. The names of the primary characters have been changed in Scoop. The series is backed by Matchbox Shots. It will stream on Netflix.

Hansal Mehta shared, “Reading Jigna Vora’s book - ‘Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. We’ve already begun filming and I’m excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix."

"Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audiences, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis.”

Producer Sanjay Routray said, “For a tale with such a gut-wrenching narrative, only a mastermind like Hansal Mehta would be able to do complete justice. He’s a natural when it comes to bringing such hard-hitting, real-life stories to life. Honestly, our collaboration with Hansal and Netflix just aligned seamlessly, and it’s the perfect combination for stellar storytelling.”