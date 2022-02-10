STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not in favour of burqa but disgusted with mob intimidating women: Javed Akhtar 

Akhtar's tweet comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab.

Published: 10th February 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Thursday, condemned the ongoing Hijab row in India.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity."

Akhtar's tweet comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab.

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".

The issue reached the Karnataka High Court this week, but the court declined to pass any interim order Wednesday and referred the case to a larger bench. 

