Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Gehraiyaan's 'Beqaboo' with Deepika Padukone

Published: 10th February 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like superstar Ranveer Singh is also on a promotional spree to cheer for his wife Deepika Padukone who is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated romantic film 'Gehraiyaan'.

While promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie 'Gehraiyaan' has been going on in full swing, here comes a video from Singh who dropped a video of himself grooving to the film's recently released song 'Beqaboo'.

In the video shared by Singh on his Instagram handle, he and Deepika could be seen grooving on the song 'Beqaboo' in their car, on Wednesday night.

"All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan," Singh captioned his post.

Deepika thanked him in the comments section and wrote, "My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!"

The post hit two million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans also showered love for the couple in the comments section.

"What a track!" one fan wrote.

"We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh," another commented.

A third fan wrote "Haayyyeeee. Supportive husband."

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022. 

