Sony Pictures announces 'Shaktimaan' film, to be headlined by top Indian star 

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid-2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:19 PM

Sony Pictures announces popular TV Shaktimaan's Film adaptation.(Photo | Screengrab, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures India on Thursday announced it will back the film adaptation of the popular superhero TV show "Shaktimaan".

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid-2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper.

According to the makers, "Shaktimaan" will be headlined by "one of India's superstars".

Khanna is attached as one of the producers through his Bheeshm International.

The official Twitter account of Sony Pictures India shared a one-minute announcement video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan.

"After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars.

"We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International.

Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?" the tweet read.

Details about the director and other cast are kept under wraps.

The series ran for nearly 450 episodes on DD National and had a massive fan following, especially among children.

The show also starred Kitu Gidwani and Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who loves Shaktimaan while actor Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish, the main antagonist.

