STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol starts shooting with Revathy for 'Salaam Venky'

Helmed by Revathy herself, 'Salaam Venky' was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kajol and Revathy have started shooting for their film 'Salaam Venky'.

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a photo with Revathy as they stood together holding the clapboard, while in the next one, they are joined by their producers.

"Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you," she captioned the post.

Helmed by none other than Revathy, the film was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajol Revathy Salaam Venky
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp