STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Despite LGBTQ+ theme, 'Badhaai Do' to release in UAE, barring Sharjah

After receiving the Censor certificate, the film will be screened in only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Badhaai do.(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do', whose storyline revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set for a release in UAE. The movie, however, will not be screened in Sharjah.

After receiving the Censor certificate, the film will be screened in only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age.

Earlier, when certain countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan, banned the screening of Chloe Zhao's sci-fi adventure drama, 'Eternals', because of the refusal of its makers to delete certain scenes, the UAE had allowed the film's release.

Although 'Badhaai Do' has no obvious expressions of same-sex love, as in the case of the 'Eternals' characters Ben and Phastos kissing each other, it clearly has an LGBTQ+ theme, which is not acceptable in the Middle East.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQ Badhaai Do Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp