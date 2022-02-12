STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol begins shooting for Revathy’s Salaam Venky

Actor Kajol commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky today. The film will be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy.

Published: 12th February 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kajol

Actor Kajol (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Kajol commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky today. The film will be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year.

Revathy and Kajol

In an Instagram post, Kajol shared that she is excited to share the unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with the audience.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with you Revathy,” wrote Kajol. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga.

Revathy, who has helmed films like the 2002 National Award-winning Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge (2004), also shared the same post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajol Salaam Venky The Last Hurrah Revathy
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp