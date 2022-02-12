Kajol begins shooting for Revathy’s Salaam Venky

By Express News Service

Actor Kajol commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky today. The film will be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year.

Revathy and Kajol

In an Instagram post, Kajol shared that she is excited to share the unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with the audience.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with you Revathy,” wrote Kajol. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga.

Revathy, who has helmed films like the 2002 National Award-winning Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge (2004), also shared the same post.