STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Radio Day, recalls his time as RJ

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On World Radio Day on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana took a trip down memory lane to relive his yesteryear radio jockey days.

Cherishing the time he first appeared on Delhi's billboards for his breakfast show, Ayushmann recalled, "At the age of 22, I was probably one of the youngest in the country to host a breakfast show which is generally hosted by very seasoned radio jockeys. So, here I was at my first job and they had given me the breakfast show and they had hugely promoted that show. I was on the hoardings in Delhi. So, that was really new for that time!"

Further, he expressed his appreciation for the radio industry.

He wrote, "I feel it is very important for everyone to cherish the starting point of one's career because those are the formative years. There is outstanding talent in the radio industry and I was fortunate to meet and interact with them. Working in radio shaped who I'm today. Thank you for your love, Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann #WorldRadioDay."

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio as a medium among people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood World Radio Day
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp