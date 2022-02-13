STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out at 'Bigg Boss' sets, no injuries reported

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:36 PM

fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today.

The reason of the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. 

Comments

