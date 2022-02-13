Ranveer Singh dances to 'Dholida' with Alia Bhatt

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt was joined by superstar Ranveer Singh while promoting the first song 'Dholida' from her upcoming magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Saturday night.

Recently, the 28-year-old actor was seen promoting the film's first song 'Dholida' which was released on February 10.

To her surprise, her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh also joined her during the promotions.

Alia took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of her shaking a leg with Ranveer on 'Dholida'.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "also look who graced us with his star presence". The two actors recreated the hook step together as Ranveer was seen in casual attire whereas Alia looked gorgeous in her white floral saree.

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia's future projects include 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.

She will be reuniting with Ranveer in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' after the duo starred in Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster hit 'Gully Boy'.