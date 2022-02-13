STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rhea Chakraborty resumes work after 2 years

In 2020, Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", had spent 28 days in jail here in the drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday said she was back to work after two years, which she dubbed as the "toughest times" of her life.

Chakraborty, who was working as an actor since 2012, was in the middle of a storm after her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in 2020.

The 29-year-old's life was turned upside down, as she was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family.

Chakraborty became the subject of intense trolling and media scrutiny, which many felt was a "witch-hunt", and had to eventually take a break from work after Rajput's sudden death.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2021 thriller "Chehre" featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram and posted a reel, where she was seen at a radio station.

"Yesterday, I went to work after two years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up. #rhenew #gratitude," she wrote.

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's kin, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Starting with Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

In 2020, Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", had spent 28 days in jail here in the drugs case related to Rajput's death.

The actor, who was subjected to an intense media trial, is currently out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp