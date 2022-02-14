STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazon Prime Video to adapt 'Modern Love' in three Indian languages

The new shows, titled 'Modern Love: Mumbai', 'Modern Love: Chennai' and 'Modern Love: Hyderabad', are slated to be released in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories.

Published: 14th February 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Modern Love.(Photo | Twitter )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prime Video on Monday announced that the streaming service will adapt its hit international series "Modern Love" in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The new shows, titled "Modern Love: Mumbai", "Modern Love: Chennai" and "Modern Love: Hyderabad", are slated to be released in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories.

According to the announcement teaser shared by Prime Video on Instagram, the "3 new series" will be set in "3 cities" wherein the makers will explore "1 emotion".

These series will feature adaptations of heartwarming stories of 'Modern Love' from The New York Times' eponymous column.

Each episode is designed to take audiences on a journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones' friends, and love that emerges out of kindness, among others.

Love is a universal language understood by all, said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios.

"Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms.

We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India's diverse culture organically lends itself to the series.

We're confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers," Farrell said in a statement.

The original "Modern Love" is an American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series which has been created by John Carney.

The first season of the show, which premiered on Prime Video on October 18, 2019, featured Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, and Andy Garcia, among others.

The second season starred Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Jack Reynor and Miranda Richardson, among others.

It premiered on August 13, 2021.

With the Indian adaptations of "Modern Love", the streamer is aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world, said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

"The series, which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love.

While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they're quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas.

We're truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world," Purohit added.

Daniel Jones, editor of Modern Love at The New York Times, said it is an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show.

"We're thrilled with the appreciation Modern Love has received worldwide.

These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modern Love Amazon Prime video Modern Love Indian adaptation
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp