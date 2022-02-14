STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon Prime Video to come up with multiple Indian adaptations of 'Modern Love' series

The new shows, titled 'Modern Love: Mumbai', 'Modern Love: Chennai' and 'Modern Love: Hyderabad', are slated to be released in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories.

Published: 14th February 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the series 'Modern Love'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video is all set to come up with the Indian version of the international series 'Modern Love'.

The new shows, titled 'Modern Love: Mumbai', 'Modern Love: Chennai' and 'Modern Love: Hyderabad', are slated to be released in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Talking about the same, James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios, wrote, "Love knows no boundaries, it's a universal language understood by all. We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India's diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We're confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers."

Created by John Carney, the original 'Modern Love' is an American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series.

