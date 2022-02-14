Great time to be back in front of camera, says Esha Deol on 'Rudra'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Esha Deol says it's a great time to return to the screen with her upcoming series "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness" as actors today have a variety of roles to choose from instead of getting stuck in a loop of cliched parts.

The Disney+Hotstar series, headlined by actor Ajay Devgn, marks the comeback of Esha, who was last seen in the 2015 film "Care of Footpath 2".

Known for starring in films like "Dhoom" and a series of romantic comedy drama like "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum" and "Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa", Esha said female actors today have the liberty to experiment thanks to the streaming platforms.

"This is a great time to be back in front of the camera because there's so many opportunities across platforms and mediums. The roles that are being designed for girls of my age, substance oriented roles. Things we always wanted to do but were stuck with a cliche. I get so many of the teenybopper romantic roles. I've grown personally as a human being. There are lots of things I want to bring to you guys that's happening through OTT and other kind of scripts that are being accepted today for women," the 40-year-old actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of the show.

ALSO READ: Actors moving to OTT not motivated by pandemic, says Ajay Devgn

The actor, daughter of veteran Hindi cinema stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, said "Rudra" was "godsend" and she jumped at the opportunity.

The series is a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British show "Luther".

"The show fell into my lap at the right time.

After having two babies, there was an urge to come back and be in front of the camera.

'Rudra' came my way organically, it was a perfect set up with some amazing cast members and a brilliant story," she said.

Esha also credited Devgn, who features as a cop on the show, in helping her ease into the role but stopped short of revealing details about her character.

The duo have previously worked in films like "Main Aisa Hi Hoon", "Cash", "Kaal" and "Yuva".

ALSO RAED: My character in 'Rudra' is possibly the greyest character, says Ajay Devgn

"I have always admired Ajay's work. With this show too, it was a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera," she added.

Set in Mumbai, "Rudra-The Edge of Darkness" is billed as a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them down.

The six-episode series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, is helmed by Marathi film "Ventilator" fame director Rajesh Mapuskar.

The series, scheduled to release on March 4, also stars Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra.