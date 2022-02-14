STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It changed my career, says Vijay Varma on 3 years of 'Gully Boy'

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Varma and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma gained popularity with his performance as Moeen bhai in 'Gully Boy', which completed three years on Monday. The actor says the film, which was released in 2019, has changed his career.

Talking about the film on its third anniversary, Vijay said: "This day, 3 years ago changed my career and affected my life in so many ways that I cannot really express but my journey is for all to see.

"I am glad I was a part of this monumental film. Also, since it released on Valentine's day, it doesn't matter if I'm in love or not, I celebrate this day nonetheless haha."

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

Besides 'Darlings', Vijay also has 'Fallen', 'Hurdang' and Sumit Saxena's untitled next in his kitty.

